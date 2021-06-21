Infant found alive in house with dead gunshot victims inside

An infant was found alive inside a Detroit house with two dead gunshot victims Monday.

A 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were discovered inside a home at 4:16 p.m. in the 18000 block of Northlawn on the city's northwest side in between Livernois and Wyoming according to Detroit police.

Preliminary information from police was that one of the victims was bound and gagged. It is unclear if both were, just one, or if earlier details from police were incorrect.

"An infant was also discovered inside the location and appears he is unharmed," according to police.

Neighbors say a couple lived at the house. A relative of one of the victims came to do a wellness check He climbed through a window of the home and found the bodies as well as the baby, reports Randy Wimbley.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Producer note: An earlier version of this story described the child as a toddler, which was incorrect based on information Detroit police released at the time. DPD updated the child's age, reflected here.

