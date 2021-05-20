Toddler waves stuffed cat in front of Amur leopard at Philadelphia Zoo

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Toddler waves stuffed cat in front of Amur leopard at Philadelphia Zoo

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 51 mins ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mom shoots video of toddler playing with leopard at Philadelphia Zoo

Lara Fraser shot video of 2-year-old Rylee having a play date with an Amur leopard and her favorite stuffed animal, Kitty. (Credit: Lara Fraser via Storyful)

PHILADELPHIA - A mom captured a sweet moment between her daughter and a rare leopard at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Lara Fraser shot a video on May 12 that shows 2-year-old Rylee having a "play date" with an Amur leopard and her favorite stuffed animal, Kitty.

Rylee waved the toy in front of the glass barrier housing the leopard and laughed hysterically as the big cat frantically wiped its paws on the glass.

Lara Fraser shot video of 2-year-old Rylee having a "play date" with an Amur leopard and her favorite stuffed animal, Kitty.

Other visitors giggled and looked on in awe as the girl shared a special moment with one of nature’s rarest big cats.

According to the Philadelphia Zoo, there are only 100 Amur Leopards remaining in the wild.

This story was reported from Atlanta.