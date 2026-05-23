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Tolleson house party shooting leaves man in critical condition

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Published  May 23, 2026 4:08 PM MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police search for suspects after shooting at Tolleson house party

Police search for suspects after shooting at Tolleson house party

A house party in the West Valley erupted into gunfire and people running for their lives. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the shooting that has left one man in critical condition. 

The Brief

    • A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after two groups exchanged gunfire at a Tolleson house party on Friday night.
    • Phoenix Police officers responded to the shooting near 101st Avenue and Weir Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on May 22 as the party was breaking up.
    • No suspects are currently in custody.

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A shooting at a Tolleson house party left a 21-year-old with life-threatening injuries on Friday night. 

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a shooting at a house party near 101st Avenue and Weir Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on May 22. 

According to witnesses, two groups fired shots at each other as the party was breaking up. A neighbor's home surveillance video captured people screaming and running from the area. 

A 21-year-old man was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

 No suspects are in custody. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or 480-837-8446 for Spanish. 

Map of the area.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

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