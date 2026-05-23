Tolleson house party shooting leaves man in critical condition

The Brief A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after two groups exchanged gunfire at a Tolleson house party on Friday night. Phoenix Police officers responded to the shooting near 101st Avenue and Weir Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on May 22 as the party was breaking up. No suspects are currently in custody.



A shooting at a Tolleson house party left a 21-year-old with life-threatening injuries on Friday night.

What we know:

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a shooting at a house party near 101st Avenue and Weir Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on May 22.

According to witnesses, two groups fired shots at each other as the party was breaking up. A neighbor's home surveillance video captured people screaming and running from the area.

A 21-year-old man was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

No suspects are in custody. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

Map of the area.