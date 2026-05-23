Fire tears through south Phoenix mobile homes, displacing 7 people

The Brief A second-alarm fire displaced seven people after moving through mobile homes, sheds, and debris in south Phoenix. More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene near 40th Avenue and Southern Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Seven people are displaced after a fire moved through at least two mobile homes in south Phoenix.

What we know:

Crews were called out to the fire near 40th Avenue and Southern Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on May 23.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from one mobile home, that quickly spread to a second unit. Multiple sheds and debris throughout the yard also caught fire. As they moved in to knock down the fire, people were evacuated from the area.

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The call was upgraded to a second-alarm fire due to the size of the flames, and more than 50 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire was contained to two trailers and an RV, according to Phoenix Fire.

One person was burned but refused treatment and transportation to the hospital.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they saw flames shooting as high as 30 feet into the air.

One man said he was driving home from lunch with his family when he spotted the smoke and worried it was his own home on fire.

"When we got closer, I was thinking it was like my property. I thought, our house is on fire," neighbor Santiago Trujilo said. "When we pull up to the front of my property, we could see that the house that was on the southwest corner from here was on fire, like, completely on fire…. I had my garden hose trying to do what I could because I could see the neighbors. It was getting so close to their property that I was just trying to do what I can to keep from spreading."

Dig deeper:

According to SRP's website, more than 20 customers are without power and have been since the time of the fire. They are expected to get it back by 8 p.m.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Map of the area.