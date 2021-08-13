Tony Bennett retires from touring per doctors' orders, son says

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Gila County, Graham County, Greenlee County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:26 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:09 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:36 PM MST until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:18 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:37 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Tony Bennett retires from touring per doctors' orders, son says

By Jessica Napoli
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News

Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates and retired from touring. 

The legendary crooner, 95, is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds.

"There won’t be any additional concerts," the singer's son, Danny Bennett, told Variety. "This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is however doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when Tony’s wife, Susan, heard the doctors she said, ‘Absolutely not.’"

"It’s not the singing aspect but rather the traveling," added Danny. "He gets tired. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance. We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint … about human nature."

e3d43fc6-Tony Bennett

FILE - Tony Bennett attends The Art Students League's 2019 Gala at The Edition Hotel on Nov. 04, 2019 in New York City.

RELATED: Bangarang: Why Robin Williams’ performance in ‘Hook’ endures

Bennett teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date.

Lady Gaga and Bennett previously collaborated on the song "The Lady Is a Tramp" for Bennett’s 2011 "Duets II" album. 

Their collaborative album "Cheek to Cheek" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal."

Back in February 2021, Bennett announced in an interview with AARP magazine, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016. 

RELATED: Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez on ventilator in ICU after fall

"Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to [his wife] Susan and my family for their support, and AARP," the legend wrote on Twitter, adding, "The Magazine for telling my story."

In the story, Susan said Bennett is "not always sure where he is or what is happening around him" but that music is helping his brain health. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.