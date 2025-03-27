Top U.S. gang leader arrested; search ongoing for missing soldiers l Morning News Brief

Two crashes in Phoenix left a man and a woman hurt; the FBI says they've arrested a top gang leader in the U.S.; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, March 27, 2025.
1. FBI arrests gang leader
U.S. authorities have arrested one of the top leaders of the MS-13 gang in the country, the FBI announced Thursday.
2. Play ball!
It's one of the best days of the year – Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and there's a lot of excitement for the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Here's what you should know if you're heading to the ballpark on March 27.
3. Valley businesses donating Girl Scout cookies
A group of Valley small businesses have teamed up to help the community, and this year, they bought 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from a Phoenix area girl.
4. Latest on missing soldiers
The deaths of four U.S. Army soldiers have not been confirmed, despite earlier comments from NATO’s secretary-general offering condolences for their deaths.
5. New homeless shelter opens
The Phoenix Navigation Center offers 300 shelter beds for the homeless after receiving funding from the state and the city, providing care and job placement services for residents staying in converted shipping containers.
Today's weather
A mostly sunny and warm Thursday in Phoenix with a high near 93°F.