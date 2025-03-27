Expand / Collapse search

Top U.S. gang leader arrested; search ongoing for missing soldiers l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 27, 2025 9:53am MST
Phoenix crashes; gang leader arrested l Morning Headlines March 27

Two crashes in Phoenix left a man and a woman hurt; the FBI says they've arrested a top gang leader in the U.S.; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Authorities have arrested one of the top leaders of the MS-13 gang in the country; the search continues for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing while training in Lithuania; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 27.

1. FBI arrests gang leader

Top MS-13 gang leader arrested in Woodbridge, Virginia
U.S. authorities have arrested one of the top leaders of the MS-13 gang in the country, the FBI announced Thursday.

2. Play ball!

D-backs Opening Day: Arizona kicks off 2025 season against Chicago Cubs
It's one of the best days of the year – Major League Baseball's Opening Day, and there's a lot of excitement for the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Here's what you should know if you're heading to the ballpark on March 27.

3. Valley businesses donating Girl Scout cookies

Businesses buy 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from Phoenix area girl
A group of Valley small businesses have teamed up to help the community, and this year, they bought 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from a Phoenix area girl.

4.  Latest on missing soldiers

US army soldiers missing in Lithuania: Vehicle found underwater but 'search ongoing'
The deaths of four U.S. Army soldiers have not been confirmed, despite earlier comments from NATO’s secretary-general offering condolences for their deaths.

5. New homeless shelter opens

Phoenix Navigation Center provides 300 shelter beds and job support services for homeless
The Phoenix Navigation Center offers 300 shelter beds for the homeless after receiving funding from the state and the city, providing care and job placement services for residents staying in converted shipping containers.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal highs continue in Phoenix
A mostly sunny and warm Thursday in Phoenix with a high near 93°F.

