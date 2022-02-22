Tornado Watch issued as severe storms packing tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail threaten mid-South

Severe thunderstorms packing tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will threaten the mid-South through Tuesday night.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch valid until 11 a.m. Central time for central and northeastern Arkansas, extreme southern Illinois, western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri, West Tennessee and a small portion of Middle Tennessee.

Cities included in the Tornado Watch are Little Rock and Jonesboro, Arkansas; Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; and Paducah, Kentucky.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the mid-South until 11 a.m. Central time Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (FOX Weather)

Severe storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning produced large hail across parts of North Texas.

FOX Weather Watcher Melisa LaPinta shared photos of golf-ball-sized hail in Frisco, Texas, about 3:30 a.m. Central time Wednesday morning.

The threat of severe storms through Tuesday afternoon will target areas from Arkansas northeastward into the lower Ohio Valley.

Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats in this region.

Severe storm threat on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (FOX Weather)

Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, a second round of severe thunderstorms is expected across parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

Damaging winds and some tornadoes are possible with this second round.

Flash flood threat in Ohio, Tennessee valleys

In addition to the severe weather, there's also a threat of flash flooding in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain could soak these regions through early Wednesday.

Rain forecast through early Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (FOX Weather)

The highest risk of flash flooding Tuesday and Tuesday night will be in parts of western Kentucky, northwestern Tennessee and northern Alabama, according to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center.

Flash flood threat on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (FOX Weather)

Isolated flash flooding is also not ruled in parts of the Northeast, where 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall through Tuesday night, particularly across the western Pennsylvania ridges, the Poconos of northeastern Pennsylvania, the eastern Catskills and Adirondacks of New York and the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Flood Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service from the Ozarks to the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, western Pennsylvania, western and upstate New York and parts of northern New England.

