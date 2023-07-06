Expand / Collapse search
Tour bus, MTA bus collide in Manhattan, at least 40 injured: FDNY

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 7:14PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Tour bus crashes into MTA bus in Manhattan

At least 40 people were injured when a double-decker tour bus crashed into a MTA bus in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

MANHATTAN - Dozens of people were injured when a double-decker tour bus and an MTA bus collided in Manhattan on Thursday evening.

The FDNY said the accident happened just after 7 p.m. on East 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Kips Bay. 

Authorities say there are approximately 40 people injured as a result of the crash. 

18 people were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation, and none reportedly suffered any life-threatening injuries. 

Those injured sustained cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, and a few head and neck injuries. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.