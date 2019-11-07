Trader Joe’s unveils salmon treat-filled advent calendars for cats

Trader Joe’s new advent calendar for cats is not only a reminder that your feline overlord will forever hold dominion over the household, but is a must-have for the holiday season for any cat lover.

According to Trader Joe’s, behind each date window sits “a soft, scrumptious snack,” that will be sure to please your kitty all through Christmas.

Trader Joe's also assured customers that each snack is made from antibiotic-free Atlantic salmon and dried seaweed, since your discerning feline companion would expect nothing less.

“Considering the success of last year’s Dog Calendar debut, this year, we’re introducing our first Trader Joe’s Advent Calendar for Cats,” the company announced on the Trader Joe’s website.

On the grocery chain’s podcast, Inside Trader Joe’s, Vice President of Product Marketing Matt Sloan explained that while the success of the Dog Calendar was unexpected, it only felt right to provide something for their feline-loving customers.

“Last year we came out with the dog advent calendar, which seemed pretty odd until we got out in the stores and there was quite a following for it,” said Sloan. “And we heard from our feline-loving customers that we should have something for their cats. So we found it, we developed it and it’s pretty cool.”

Each limited-edition calendar costs $5.99, and while no specific date as to when they will hit shelves has been announced, last year’s dog calendar went on sale Dec. 1.

