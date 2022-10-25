Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.

The fire was isolated to just the trailer, and there are no reports of the home being damaged.

As for the residents of the home, Mesa Fire says it's working to contact them.

FOX 10 viewer Jason Merrell was in the area at the time of the fire and shared videos of the massive flames in front of the home.