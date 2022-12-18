Triple shooting breaks out in Mesa following neighborhood brawl, police department says

A triple shooting broke out in Mesa Sunday night after neighbors began to fight, eventually turning into a brawl in the street, the police department says.

The shooting happened near Broadway Road and Temple Street after police had already visited the neighborhood once in the day around 5:30 p.m. to calm down residents who were fighting. About two hours later, officers were called out again for the same issue.

At least 20 people were fighting in the street. Mesa Police spokesperson Richard Encinas called the scene "chaotic."

While officers were responding, they got reports of shots fired. They learned two people were shot and another walked over saying they were shot, too.

Two of the victims are expected to be OK and one of them has life-threatening injuries, Encinas said.

As investigators were at the scene, a call came in just minutes from where the shootings happened and a person reported they were involved in the shooting. Police went to the person's location, and they were detained, but not yet named as the suspect.

Police believe the shooter acted alone, but there are still dozens of people to interview, Encinas said.

As for what the neighbors were fighting about, that's yet to be detailed.