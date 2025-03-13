Troopers use grappler to stop pursuit suspect on I-10
article
PHOENIX - One person was detained following a short police pursuit along Interstate 10 early Thursday morning in Phoenix.
What we know:
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers used a grappler to stop the suspect near 27th Avenue on March 13.
No injuries were reported.
The eastbound lanes of the freeway were blocked, but they have since been reopened.
What we don't know:
The suspect was not identified. It's unknown what led to the pursuit.