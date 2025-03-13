Expand / Collapse search
Troopers use grappler to stop pursuit suspect on I-10

By
Published  March 13, 2025 8:09am MST
Police Chases
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A driver was detained following a short police pursuit along Interstate 10 near 27th Avenue on March 13 in Phoenix.

The Brief

    • A driver was detained on March 13 following a short pursuit on Interstate 10 near 27th Avenue.
    • The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers used a grappler to stop the suspect.
    • The reason for the pursuit is unknown.

PHOENIX - One person was detained following a short police pursuit along Interstate 10 early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers used a grappler to stop the suspect near 27th Avenue on March 13.

No injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway were blocked, but they have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified. It's unknown what led to the pursuit.

Map of where the incident happened

