Truck slams car into Phoenix home

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A truck slammed a car into a home near 21st Avenue and Sunnyside Drive Saturday morning, destroying the homeowner's living room in an apparent road rage incident.

Phoenix police say the incident began with two drivers arguing and ended with the suspect intentionally ramming their truck into the victim's car - eventually ending up inside someone's home.

Witness Nellie Fournier and her baby heard what sounded like an "explosion" that morning.

"It all happened really fast," said Fournier. "I saw the black car crash into the living room."

Thankfully, the homeowner was not inside at the time.

The owner - who wished to stay anonymous - says she has lived there for more than 20 years, and now the foundation of her home has been completely damaged. The home is now boarded up.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled in a 2011 silver Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.