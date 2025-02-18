Trump Administration fires U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino

The Brief The Trump Administration has fired U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary M. Restaino. Restaino was nominated to the post in October 2021, and confirmed for the same position a month later. "As a Presidential appointee, Mr. Restaino is subject to removal from office at the discretion of the sitting President," read a portion of a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.



A man who has served as the U.S. Attorney for Arizona in recent years has been fired from his position.

What we know:

According to a statement posted on the U.S. Department of Justice's website, Gary M. Restaino was fired by President Trump, effective Feb. 17.

"As a Presidential appointee, Mr. Restaino is subject to removal from office at the discretion of the sitting President," read a portion of the statement. "The White House thanked him for his service to the United States."

Dig deeper:

Restaino, according to an archived version of his biography on the U.S. Department of Justice's website, was nominated to the post by then-President Joe Biden in late October 2021. The nomination was confirmed by the Senate a month later.

"Prior to his confirmation as United States Attorney, Mr. Restaino had been an Assistant United States Attorney since 2003," read a portion of the biography. "Mr. Restaino was a civil rights lawyer from 1999 to 2003 with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and represented migrant and seasonal farmworkers with Community Legal Services, Inc. from 1996 to 1999."

Restaino reacts to firing

Restaino has issued a statement on the end of his tenure as U.S. Attorney for Arizona.

What Restaino Said:

"Getting the opportunity to lead an Office in which I have worked for many years has been energizing. I am grateful to President Biden for the appointment, to Senators Kelly and Sinema for their support of my nomination, and to Attorney General Garland for his stewardship of the Department of Justice. And most of all I am thankful for our people here in Arizona – the dedicated prosecutors, victim advocates and administrative professionals at the United States Attorney’s Office, as well as the agents, analysts, and accountants at our federal law enforcement agencies – who work collaboratively and collegially with state and local partners and leaders of underserved communities to make Arizona a better and safer place."

What's next:

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Hernandez will continue leading the office, until President Donald Trump nominates a candidate for Senate approval.