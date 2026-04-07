Trump announces Iran strike pause; new calls to fire Phoenix Police officer | Nightly Roundup

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Trump announces weeks-long pause in Iran strikes; call to fire Phoenix Police officer mount amid controversy; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

1. Trump announces Iran strike pause

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2. Revelation of Iran rescue operation details criticized

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3. Nancy Guthrie latest

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Also Watch: Nancy Guthrie: TMZ says it received another demand letter

4. New details in controversy involving Phoenix Police officer

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5. 1 person detained following big Southern California fire

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