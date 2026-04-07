Trump announces Iran strike pause; new calls to fire Phoenix Police officer | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Trump announces weeks-long pause in Iran strikes; call to fire Phoenix Police officer mount amid controversy; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
1. Trump announces Iran strike pause
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Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire and plans talks with the U.S. as Trump pauses strikes, though Tehran warns the war is not over.
2. Revelation of Iran rescue operation details criticized
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A former CIA agent criticized the Trump administration for publicly disclosing details of a secret deception operation used to rescue a pilot after a military jet was shot down over the weekend.
3. Nancy Guthrie latest
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Tuesday marks Day 66 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
Also Watch: Nancy Guthrie: TMZ says it received another demand letter
4. New details in controversy involving Phoenix Police officer
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A Chandler councilmember is calling for the firing of Phoenix Police Sgt. Dusten Mullen following an off-duty incident at a student-led ICE protest.
5. 1 person detained following big Southern California fire
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An Ontario Kimberly-Clark distribution center was destroyed in a 6-alarm arson fire Tuesday. A male employee has been detained as the primary suspect.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We still have few warmer than normal days this week, just before a weekend cooldown.
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