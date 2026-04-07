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Trump announces Iran strike pause; new calls to fire Phoenix Police officer | Nightly Roundup

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Updated  April 7, 2026 6:32pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Trump announces weeks-long pause in Iran strikes; call to fire Phoenix Police officer mount amid controversy; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

1. Trump announces Iran strike pause

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Iran war latest: Trump pauses strikes as Iran agrees to two-week ceasefire
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Iran war latest: Trump pauses strikes as Iran agrees to two-week ceasefire

Iran has agreed to a two-week ceasefire and plans talks with the U.S. as Trump pauses strikes, though Tehran warns the war is not over.

2. Revelation of Iran rescue operation details criticized

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Former CIA agent 'shocked' agency details pilot rescue operation in Iran
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Former CIA agent 'shocked' agency details pilot rescue operation in Iran

A former CIA agent criticized the Trump administration for publicly disclosing details of a secret deception operation used to rescue a pilot after a military jet was shot down over the weekend.

3. Nancy Guthrie latest

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 66 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 66 latest updates

Tuesday marks Day 66 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy disappeared from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1, and authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

Also Watch: Nancy Guthrie: TMZ says it received another demand letter

4. New details in controversy involving Phoenix Police officer

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New video shows off-duty, masked Phoenix cop armed at student ICE protest
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New video shows off-duty, masked Phoenix cop armed at student ICE protest

A Chandler councilmember is calling for the firing of Phoenix Police Sgt. Dusten Mullen following an off-duty incident at a student-led ICE protest.

5. 1 person detained following big Southern California fire

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Kimberly-Clark employee detained on suspicion of arson after massive Ontario warehouse fire
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Kimberly-Clark employee detained on suspicion of arson after massive Ontario warehouse fire

An Ontario Kimberly-Clark distribution center was destroyed in a 6-alarm arson fire Tuesday. A male employee has been detained as the primary suspect.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/7/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/7/26

We still have few warmer than normal days this week, just before a weekend cooldown.

Get the Full Forecast

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