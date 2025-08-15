Trump-Putin meeting ends with no apparent deal; new details on Zariah Dodd murder suspect | Nightly Roundup

article

Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska did not appear to end with an agreement to end the war in Ukraine; cleanup efforts continue after last night's monsoon storm; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 15, 2025.

1. Parts of Phoenix dealing with monsoon aftermath

What we know:

Last night's monsoon storm did some damage in parts of Phoenix.

Local perspective:

In a neighborhood near 64th Street and Greenway in Scottsdale, a 45-year-old tree was completely ripped from its roots out of the ground. The tree blocked an entire roadway, and the neighborhood also dealt with power loss.

2. Trump-Putin meeting ended with no deal apparent

What we know:

President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin did not appear to come to an agreement on ending the conflict in Ukraine on Friday following their nearly three-hour-long meeting in Alaska.

What they're saying:

Once Trump finished his remarks during a news conference, Putin interjected, suggesting the next meeting should be in Moscow.

Trump replied, "Oh, that's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one, but I, I could see it possibly happening. Thank you very much, Vladimir. I thank you all. Thank you, thank you."

3. New high blood pressure guidance released

What we know:

The American Heart Association and nearly a dozen medical groups have released new guidance to prevent and manage high blood pressure.

Dig deeper:

The new guideline includes several changes since 2017, and among the more notable changes include new medication options and a number of lifestyle changes.

4. New details on Zariah Dodd murder suspect

What we know:

One of the two suspects in Zariah Dodd's murder case has been on "unsupervised probation" since January 2025. He allegedly violated an important term of his plea deal: he was not supposed to have any contact with a 17-year-old.

What they're saying:

The 17-year-old's mother said the Pinal County Attorney’s Office did not discuss terms of the plea agreement with her.

"This is why people don’t ask for help. This is why people don’t get the Order of Protection," the mother said.

5. Judge orders HHS Dept. to stop sharing data

What we know:

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to stop giving deportation officials access to personal information — including home addresses.

What they're saying:

"Using [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] data for immigration enforcement threatens to significantly disrupt the operation of Medicaid—a program that Congress has deemed critical for the provision of health coverage to the nation’s most vulnerable residents," Judge Vince Chhabria wrote in his decision.

