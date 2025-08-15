Monsoon: Overnight storm left some damage in parts of the Phoenix area

The Brief A late night monsoon storm on Aug. 14 left battered parts of the Valley. Fallen trees can be seen in parts of the Valley. In one neighborhood, a shed was seen lying on a nearby roadway after it blew over a wall.



Another round of monsoon storms hit the Phoenix area during late night and overnight hours on Aug. 14, and it brought a good amount of rain and cool morning temperatures to the Valley.

The storm, however, also did some damage to parts of town.

Dig deeper:

People in parts of the Valley woke up to the damage on Friday, including downed trees and, in one instance, a shed that blew over a wall and made it onto a nearby roadway.

In a neighborhood near 64th Street and Greenway in Scottsdale, a 45-year-old tree was completely ripped from its roots out of the ground. The tree blocked an entire roadway, and the neighborhood also dealt with power loss.

"I looked, and I was like ‘what is missing?’" said Ryan Smith, who lives in the area. "Like, ‘oh, my god, the tree’s gone.'"

Smith and his neighbors saw the eye of Thursday night's storm, which left his front yard unrecognizable.

"Disastrous, you know? Like, a tornado came through," Smith remarked. "The wall's gone, and so now, we're just kind of picking up the pieces."

The Aftermath:

The storm left branches, debris, and entire trees all over the street, and that made for a busy, chaotic morning for landscaping companies like Dwight Weller’s.

"It’s havoc. A lot of phone calls," said Weller. "They go, 'we have stuff in the street that needs to be moved. We can't get our cars out of the driveways.'"

"Crazy," said Shane Ronco, who has lived in the area for 20 years. "I couldn't even see the street from my window."

Even though the tree was still blocking the road as of Friday afternoon, some stuff still has to get done. We saw a postal worker who drove on the sidewalk to deliver mail to area homes.