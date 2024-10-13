Trump rallies in Arizona; Phoenix Police shoot and kill a man | Nightly Roundup

Trump visits Arizona | FOX 10 Headlines Oct. 13
From former President Donald Trump visiting Prescott Valley, to a Phoenix Police shooting that left a man dead, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Suspect leads Phoenix Police officers on chase, and is killed several blocks later
A suspect is dead after allegedly leading Phoenix Police officers on a chase for several blocks before being killed by police on Sunday morning.
2. Man found dead in Starbucks bathroom after taking his own life
Gilbert Police say a man was found dead after taking his own life in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert on Saturday.
3. Trump visits Arizona: Calls for adding 10,000 Border Patrol agents after derailing a bipartisan border bill
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday in Arizona proposed hiring 10,000 additional Border Patrol agents and giving them a $10,000 retention and signing bonus, after he derailed a bipartisan bill earlier this year that included funding for more border personnel.
4. Possible third Trump assassination attempt thwarted in Coachella, Riverside County sheriff says
Vem Miller, 49, of Las Vegas, was taken into custody for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to the sheriff's department.
5. Man shot and killed in Guadalupe; MCSO says the suspect fled the scene
A 34-year-old man is dead after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says he was shot on Saturday night in Guadalupe.