TSA PreCheck offering some relief from the stress of flying

Holiday travel means more people are flying. For Nov. 22, 2023, TSA officials expect to screen 2.7 passengers at airports. They also expect to screen 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, Nov. 26.

For travelers, the answer of how's it like to fly during the holiday season could change drastically, depending of the person.

"Not too bad," said one traveler at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

"A little nervous," said Isabella Diaz, who is flying by herself for the first time. "It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I know I’m going to be safe."

To beat the chaos, some flyers have TSA PreCheck.

"So when you get to the airport, there's an average wait of up 15 min or less, nationwide, at any TSA PreCheck checkpoint," said Patricia Mancha with the Transportation Security Administration. "You don't have to take off your shoes at the airport. You actually get to keep your shoes on as you go through security. You can keep your electronics and liquids inside your bag."

Travelers with TSA PreCheck say the program has been a positive for them.

"I was doing a lot more travel after graduating college, and it cut down the time, made me feel safer like I was actually going to make my flight, being at the airport an hour and a half before," said Austin Brewer.

"Ten times easier, ten times faster," said Madeline Fabela. "I just like that it’s very efficient. We just want to get through."

TSA officials have a rather familiar reminder for all passengers who plan to take to the sky this Thanksgiving.

"Get to the airport early because we are seeing record numbers of travelers," said Mancha. "It's really important for you and your family to be prepared avoid the stress, and by getting there early, it helps to mitigate them."

TSA PreCheck

