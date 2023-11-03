Tucson man drove up to Phoenix, tried to shoot his coworker: police

Police arrested a man who investigators say drove to a Phoenix business from Tucson and tried to shoot his co-worker.

The shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 1 near Interstate 17 and 7th Street. When officers got to the scene, 32-year-old Zane Hammond was being held down by several people.

Hammond allegedly shot at the victim but missed. Another employee reportedly grabbed the gun as Hammon turned the gun toward that person.

Investigators believe the motive for the shooting was work-related.

Hammon was booked into jail. He's accused of several felonies, including attempted first-degree murder.