Tucson man gets 10 years in prison for having child porn

article

A Tucson man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced the sentence for 59-year-old Robert Henderson, Jr., on Friday. Henderson was charged in 2019 after investigators identified him as a user of a file-sharing network where he had obtained child pornography.

The case was prosecuted as part a U.S. Justice Department program called Project Safe Childhood that was created 15 years ago. It is a nationwide effort to crack down on child sexual exploitation and abuse and to rescue children who are being victimized. Local, state and federal law enforcement officers work together under the program to identify, locate and prosecute people who use the internet to prey on children.

Henderson will be subject to strict supervision once he is released from prison. He will also have to complete a sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps handed down the sentence on Thursday. The case was investigated by agents U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP