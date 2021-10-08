2 die after truck with fake license plate crashes in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two people were killed after a crash Thursday on Interstate 10 outside of Tucson that involved a pickup truck with a fake license plate, authorities said.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said a state trooper unsuccessfully tried to stop the truck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The driver exited the freeway near Mescal and lost control of the truck and it rolled into the emergency lane adjacent to a ramp, according to authorities.
DPS officials said two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
DPS officials didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two people who died.
