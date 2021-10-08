2 die after truck with fake license plate crashes in Arizona

article

Two people were killed after a crash Thursday on Interstate 10 outside of Tucson that involved a pickup truck with a fake license plate, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said a state trooper unsuccessfully tried to stop the truck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver exited the freeway near Mescal and lost control of the truck and it rolled into the emergency lane adjacent to a ramp, according to authorities.

DPS officials said two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

DPS officials didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two people who died.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







