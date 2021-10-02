Tucson Border Patrol agents find large stash of fentanyl inside fish cooler

Border Patrol agents in Tucson made an unusual drug bust after discovering fentanyl smuggled inside of a cooler full of fish, officials said.

Authorities at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 noticed something was "fishy" about the cooler and discovered 17 pounds of fentanyl hidden along the walls of the container.

The drugs were seized and the case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration in Phoenix.

Officials did not say whether any arrests were made.

Border Patrol agents found fentanyl pills stuck to the walls of a cooler full of fish. (CBP)

