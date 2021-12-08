Tucson names Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar as new police chief
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Tucson City Council has voted unanimously to make Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar the new chief of the city’s police department.
Kasmar, a 21-year police veteran, replaces Chris Magnus, who was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to lead Customs and Border Protection.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement that Kasmar "has earned the respect of our Tucson community as well as fellow officers."
Kasmar was promoted to deputy chief in 2016. He’s a graduate of the Amphi Public School District in Tucson and the University of Arizona.
