Tucson Pride Festival organizers cancel annual LGBT+ event, dissolves group

The Brief The organizers of the Tucson Pride Festival announced that they have canceled the annual event. Organizers also said they are dissolving the organization. The group had previously postponed 2025's pride parade and festival to February 2026.



Organizers of the Tucson Pride Festival announced on Jan. 21 that the annual LGBT+ event will be canceled, and the organization will also close its doors.

What we know:

In a statement posted to social media, organizers said they made the decision "after thoughtful discussion and careful consideration."

"We want to thank the Tucson LGBTQ+ community and its allies for your unwavering support, passion, and commitment over the years," read a portion of the statement. "Tucson Pride exists because of you, and its legacy will forever remain part of our city’s history."

Dig deeper:

Previously, on Oct. 21 2025, the group announced that they had moved 2025's pride parade and festival, which was set to take place on Nov. 22, to February 21. Now, that event is also canceled.

At the time the announcement was made, organizers cited logistical reasons stemming from another large event that was set to take place on the same day as the parade, in addition to losses from 2024's festival and an issue within the organization.

In addition, organizers said at the time that they, along with other LGBTQ+ non-profits, faced declining donations and corporate sponsorship due to "shifting politics and increased hostility" towards LGBTQ+ causes. The organizers of Phoenix Pride have also reported similar donation and sponsorship issues in a post they made on Nov. 30, 2025.

Big picture view:

According to Phoenix Pride's website, pride parades mark the day a group of patrons at Stonewall Bar in New York City took to the streets to protest police raids, and the riot is considered to be the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

While pride parades are traditionally held in late June, as that was when the Stonewall Riot happened, Phoenix Pride organizers said they organize their pride parade outside of June because of Arizona's summer heat.