
Tucson woman accused of making threat that prompted Tempe City Council meeting evacuation: PD

Updated  September 24, 2025 2:23pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • An arrest has been made in connection with the cancellation of a Tempe City Council meeting in late August.
    • Police identified the suspect as Kathleen Tierney.
    • "On Aug. 28, Tierney’s post created an immediate safety concern that caused officers to shut down the council meeting and clear the chambers of all community members, city staff, and elected officials," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with Tempe Police say they have made an arrest in connection with an incident that prompted the evacuation of a Tempe City Council meeting in August.

The backstory:

Per our previous report, the Tempe City Council meeting on Aug. 28 had to be rescheduled.

"Due to some safety concerns, tonight's council meeting will be rescheduled to a different time," said a Tempe Police official at the meeting that night.

According to Tempe Police, the following two city council meetings were held virtually.

(Related Video) Police cancel city council meeting due to safety concerns

What we know:

Per a statement released on Sept. 24, the suspect was identified as Kathleen Tierney. Tierney was arrested in Tucson.

"On Aug. 28, Tierney’s post created an immediate safety concern that caused officers to shut down the council meeting and clear the chambers of all community members, city staff, and elected officials," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.

What's next:

In a separate statement, Tempe Police say Tierney is accused of felony computer tampering, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor threatening and intimidating.

Crime and Public SafetyTempeTucsonNews