Turkey Leg Hut sued by US Food for $1.3 Million grocery bill

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Turkey Leg Hut is being sued by US Foods for over $ 1 million.

Turkey Leg Hut is a restaurant in Houston that has rapidly grown in popularity over the years.

The restaurant located on Almeda Road constantly has lines wrapped around the building.

284956910_3327025824201051_8393611828763282800_n.jpg

Courtesy of Turkey Leg Hut Facebook

The lawsuit comes in wake of an unpaid balance of $85,106.17 to US Foods for produce sold to the restaurant. Turkey Leg Hut also agreed to pay interest in the amount of 1.5% per month on any payment past due until collected. They would also be responsible for attorney fees, bringing the grand total of the lawsuit to $1,288,583.12.

US Food started supplying Turkey Leg Hut with goods and services beginning in September 2020.

According to the lawsuit, on September 15, 2022, US Foods sent a letter to Turkey Leg containing a demand for payment in full of all amounts due. However, Turkey Leg did not respond or object to US Foods’ demand letter, nor has it made any payments of the outstanding invoices.

This isn't the first Turkey Leg Hut was sued.

The owner of Turkey Leg Hut, Nakia Price, is mentioned in the lawsuit as well.