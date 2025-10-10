Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show; stormy weather in Arizona | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 1:15 AM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 12:15 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:22 PM MST until FRI 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:45 AM MST, Gila County, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime show; stormy weather in Arizona | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  October 10, 2025 7:20pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From Turning Point USA announcing it will be hosting an alternative Super Bowl halftime show, to rainy weather in Arizona continuing through the weekend, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Flood watches in effect throughout Arizona

Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect as Priscilla, Raymond bring more rain to the state
Arizona weather forecast: Flood watches in effect as Priscilla, Raymond bring more rain to the state

Our wet and stormy streak continues thanks to moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla and eventually, Tropical Storm Raymond.

2. Luxury lifestyle ends in prison for couple who defrauded Medicare

Luxury lifestyle ends in prison for couple who defrauded Medicare
Luxury lifestyle ends in prison for couple who defrauded Medicare

A Scottsdale couple was sentenced to federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 billion Medicare fraud scheme that involved billing for medically unnecessary wound grafts on elderly and terminally ill patients.

3. Arizona brothers held on $500K bond after father's death

Arizona brothers held on $500K bond after father's death
Arizona brothers held on $500K bond after father's death

Two adult sons, Dayvon Jones, 22, and Antwan Jones Jr., 23, are charged with murder and aggravated assault, respectively, after their father, Antwan Jones Sr., was found dead in his Goodyear home following an alleged chokehold and beating.

4. Turning Point USA announces alternative Super Bowl halftime show after Bad Bunny selection

Turning Point USA announces alternative Super Bowl halftime show after Bad Bunny selection
Turning Point USA announces alternative Super Bowl halftime show after Bad Bunny selection

Turning Point USA, the conservative politics non-profit co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced it will be offering a separate Super Bowl LX halftime show next year.

5. Couple embraces rainy northern Arizona wedding

Couple embraces rainy northern Arizona wedding
Couple embraces rainy northern Arizona wedding

A Valley bride and groom are set to tie the knot in an outdoor wedding Saturday on what’s expected to be a very rainy weekend. The high school sweethearts received a special gift from one bride to the next to make things a little easier.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews