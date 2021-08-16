Expand / Collapse search
Two active-duty Fort Hood soldiers arrested in underage sex sting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

BELTON, Texas - Two soldiers stationed at Fort Hood were arrested earlier this month for trying to pay for sex with a person who they thought was a teenager, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

The soldiers — Sgt. 1st Class Harkin Alano, 49, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gustavo Miranda, 38, — had reportedly traveled over two hours to meet the person believed to be a juvenile female, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. 

Police arrested six other men in the same operation. 

"In a two-day operation, eight men were arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution from a person under 18 years of age," the Bell County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. "Each individual engaged in sexual conversation with a person believed to be a fifteen or sixteen-year-old female and agreed to meet this person to engage in sexual acts for a fee."

All of the men were transported to the Bell County Jail.

