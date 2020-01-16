Two firefighters injured while battling apartment fire in Glendale

article

Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Glendale.

The fire department responded to the area of Carr Dr. near Broadway before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Ariel footage from SkyFOX shows firefighters tearing down the roof as smoke continues to rise. Five occupants have been rescued, according to the Glendale Fire Department. Two firefighters were injured; the extent of their injuries is not currently known but it is being reported that one firefighter was extracted from the building.

This is a developing story

