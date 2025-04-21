Two juveniles shot near Phoenix recreation center just off I-17

The Brief A male and female were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix shooting on Monday night. The shooting happened near the Marc Atkinson Recreation Center, which is near 23rd and Minnezona avenues. Phoenix Police say the victims are high school-aged.



Two high school-aged victims were shot near a recreation center just off I-17 in Phoenix on Monday night.

What we know:

The April 21 shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 23rd and Minnezona avenues, Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krysnky said. The nearby recreation center is the Marc Atkinson Recreation Center.

"When officers arrived, they found a male and a female suffering from gunshot wound. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were told the suspect/s left before police arrived," Sgt. Krysnky said.

He said the victims were high school-aged, but didn't release any specifics.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any suspect information.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: