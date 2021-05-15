Two kids found dead with 'obvious signs of physical trauma' in Tempe apartment; mother detained

article

A 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy have been found dead after a woman told a Tempe police officer she was hearing voices telling her to kill her kids, officials said Saturday morning.

Police say the woman had flagged down the officer at a police station on Apache and McClintock Drive, and officers later went to her apartment near Mill and Southern to investigate.

Officers found the bodies of two children with "obvious signs of physical trauma" and took the woman into custody to be interviewed. Her identity was not released.

An investigation revealed that Tempe Police had come to that same apartment earlier that morning for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife, but no arrests had been made at the time and the two were separated.

"Officers noted that the children were safe in their beds before they left the apartment," officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

