Two killed, DPS trooper injured in crash near L-202 and Kyrene Road

Two people died and a trooper was injured in a crash in the Valley Saturday afternoon, closing a portion of L-202 in Chander.

The crash happened on westbound L-202 near Kyrene Road around 1:51 p.m. All lanes are reopened.

A Department of Public Safety Trooper was parked on the left shoulder investigating a single-car crash and as he sat inside his SUV, a white car drove into the shoulder and crashed into him.

The unidentified male driver and female passenger of the white car died from their injuries.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and is going to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing and impairment hasn't been ruled out.