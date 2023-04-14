2 nearby Mesa homes shot at just hours apart, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A Mesa family was inside their home when it was struck by bullets, and police are saying it wasn't the only home in the area hit that day.

This happened near Signal Butte and Broadway roads on April 13 just before noon. The second happened at night.

Police believe the suspect was shooting from 4th Avenue. The bullets went over the brick wall and into a home.

Erin, a mother of three, heard the gunshots while she was working from home.

"First when we heard the first three hit our wall, I just thought maybe it was like something wrong with our refrigerator. I asked my husband to go check. When we heard the big bang that went through our house, he yelled to get down and call 911, that somebody was shooting at us," she said.

The couple's home was shot at a total of five times. One of those bullets made it through their bedroom walls, their bedroom door and their closet.

"I had to go through like the five stages. At first, it was denial, that this could happen, and now we're kind of coming into acceptance. I just don't want this to happen again, to anybody else, because it really is terrifying. Especially because we do have three kids at home," Erin said.

Hours later, neighbors less than a quarter of a mile away heard gunshots right outside their home.

"We were sitting around watching TV and about 7:30, 7:45, I heard one shot, looked at my husband and then heard two more," Latia Chandler said.

Mareno Massey says, "I immediately looked out the window and when I looked out the window, I could see two kids running from this area here and ran that way."

The family believes only their wall behind their home was hit.

"They found three gunshot shells here lying around. We gave them a description, pretty much the address where the kid lived at."

Both families say nobody was hurt in the shootings. Police say they are still investigating the incident, including if the shootings were related and if the homes were targeted.

No arrests have been made.

