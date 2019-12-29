Typad Sunday: Staging and Design Network

This 20,000 square-foot warehouse looks like a high-end furniture showroom, but this is not a store -- this is Staging and Design Network. They opened their Arizona location just last month.

"We have every kind of furnishing," Rachel Hoffman said.

Hoffman is an interior designer and says Staging and Design Network has everything needed to stage a house. It's used by builders, real estate agents and designers.

Designers can rent, buy or contribute to the collection.

"The nice thing about Staging and Design Network is you can use us as little or as much as you want," Hoffman said.

Hoffman says staging a house before a sale can really set your house apart from the rest on the market.

"It's very hard to get any feeling from four walls -- empty homes generally don't sell," she said.

Advertisement

So from rugs to couches to art, they have everything you need to make a house a home.

"You're able to come into our showroom -- there's a whole lot more in our 20,000 square-foot warehouse, as well, and we are always receiving new inventory," Hoffman said.

Staging and Design Network

https://www.staginganddesignnetwork.com/