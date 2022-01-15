U of M removes President Schlissel citing inappropriate relations with a staff member

The University of Michigan Board of Regents announced in a press release that Dr. Mark Schlissel will be removed as U of M's President effective immediately.

On Dec. 8, 2021, an anonymous complaint was given to the Board that Dr. Schlissel may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member at the University. An investigation revealed that his University email account was being used to communicate "in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University" over a period of years.

Former U of M president Mary Sue Coleman was named as the Interim President.

"Interim President Coleman has the experience of leading this institution for 12 years and she will be supported by a strong team of trusted leaders, who understand and are committed to practicing the University's values," said the Board. "As has previously been communicated, we already had planned to start the search for the next President in the coming year and that process has now been accelerated."

The Board said they will affirm their decision during a formal session on Feb. 17. Dozens of the inappropriate emails as well as the letter sent to Dr. Schlissel illustrating their decision can be found on the University's website.