Eastbound U.S. 60 is closed in Peoria due to a two-car crash near 75th Avenue.

Authorities say only minor injuries occurred when a semi-truck and a passenger car collided near the intersection.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

