U.S. Marshals: 2-year-old abducted girl found safe following officer-involved shooting

Authorities say a 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father in Mesa has been found safe.

According to earlier statements by police, Ezmeralda Tineo was last seen on Sept. 17 at 10:30 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road. Police say she was taken by her biological father, Esau Tineo, who does not have custodial rights.

In a statement released by officials with the U.S. Marshals Office, members of the Arizona Wanted Violent Offenders Task Force tracked Esau to a home near 59th Avenue and Thomas, where he was seen leaving the home with Ezmeralda.

"An unsuccessful attempt to stop Tineo was made by task force members as he drove around police vehicles, onto the sidewalk, and into oncoming traffic," read a portion of the statement.

Task Force members, according to the statement, followed Esau to the area of 19th Avenue and Southern, where Ezmeralda was recovered following an officer-involved shooting. Ezmeralda was not injured. FOX 10 cameras were there as officials recovered Ezmeralda.

