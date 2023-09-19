U.S-Mexico Border continues to see many illegal crossings by migrants

Since the start of September, the number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has continued to escalate, and one of the busiest spots is in Arizona.

According to Border Patrol agents, about 300 people crossed the border just west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on the morning of Sept. 19 alone. They set up a makeshift tent to provide relief from the heat, medical attention, and water until more reinforcements can arrive.

During the afternoon hours, group after group of migrants crossed the border illegally. Many of them say they came from Africa, India, and Ecuador, wanting to be reunited with family who already crossed months earlier. The migrants say they are fleeing violence in their home countries.

Border Patrol agents say the groups have been cutting holes in the border wall, and crews were busy welding them back shut on Sept. 19.

Lukeville has seen many migrant crossings

According to the Border Patrol chief for the Tucson Sector, John Modlin, he had 13,000 apprehensions last week alone in the area. Across the entire southwest, some sources tell us there were more than 20,000, from Friday to Sunday.

Those numbers are overwhelming border detention facilities, forcing agents to release them onto the streets. In Cochise County, Sheriff Mark Dannels has said they’ve had 400 street releases since last week.

"We're a rural county, lacking essential resources for people like this that need those logistical resources," said Sheriff Dannels, in a story we aired on Sept. 15. "We have citizens stepping up. We have churches stepping up. We have a lot of people stepping up trying to make this better, along with law enforcement. Our mayor's doing everything we can."

Meanwhile, White House officials are reiterating that the border is not open.

