UAPD officer helps 4-year-old boy afraid of heights down hill

An officer with the University of Arizona Police Department is being praised for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Andrew Valenzuela was at Tumamoc Hill in Tucson responding to a service call when he came across 4-year-old Liam walking with his family.

Officer Valenzuela came to realize Liam was scared of heights and that's when the officer says the boy asked him to hold his hand while they walked down the hill.

What a sweet moment!