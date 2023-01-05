Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World website crashes as preview tickets go on sale

A "temporary network outage" has forced the delay for Passholder Reservations of Super Nintendo World Thursday afternoon.

"We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back and we look forward to you experiencing Super Nintendo World soon," a statement from Universal Studios read.

The theme park did not release any further details on when the system may be back up and running.

Many drew comparisons to the Ticketmaster fiasco when tickets went on sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The pass member preview is applicable for select dates Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

"You're invited to be among the first to experience the brand-new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ before the official grand opening. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge and imaginative interactive areas," the description for the online reservation section said.

Chatter over the highly-anticipated world of Mario, Luigi, and friends has only been building since Universal announced plans for the immersive theme land last year.

Specific details on when the park would open have not yet been revealed other than "sometime in 2023."

According to park officials, the land will feature a new ride and interactive areas. The themed land will be located on the lower lot next to the Transformers ride.

This is the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States. The themed land opened first at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

