Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 3:30 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

University of Minnesota 1st in U.S. to open clinical trial to treat inflammation related to COVID-19

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota announced Thursday the first patient with severe COVID-19 and lung failure has been treated on a new clinical trial that will test the effect of three doses of mesenchymal stem cells on the body's inflammatory response to COVID-19. 

The treatment is designed for the sickest COVID-19 patients and attempts to halt the inflammatory response of the body, known as cytokine storm. The cytokine storm is caused by the body’s immune response to COVID-19 and, if unchecked, can cause extensive organ damage and lung failure.

“The inflammation seen in patients with severe COVID-19 can be devastating,” said Dr. David Ingbar, a critical care physician at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. “The cytokine storm can rapidly lead to shock, massive fluid buildup in the tissues and direct severe tissue injury, most often in the lungs.”

The U of M led and developed the study which is open at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center and Bethesda Hospital--the state’s first dedicated COVID-19 care facility.

“The study will determine the effect of MSCs on stopping the cytokine storm,” said John E. Wagner, MD, cancer researcher and director of the Institute for Cell, Gene and Immunotherapy at the University of Minnesota. “In order to determine the real benefit of MSCs in these very ill patients, patients will be randomized to receive three doses of MSC 48 hours apart or a placebo solution.” 

Pilot studies with a single low dose of MSC in other countries, including China and Italy, have shown safety and possible beneficial effects in a small number of patients. 