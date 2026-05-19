Unsafe lane change triggers deadly crash; Valley superintendent faces potential removal l Morning News Brief

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From a deadly chain-reaction crash that police say was triggered by an unsafe lane change to a special meeting being held to discuss the potential removal of a Valley school district's superintendent, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 19.

1. Deadly chain-reaction crash

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2. Family rescued from burning car

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3. Mom accused of murder in toddler's death

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4. Mark Fuhrman dies at 74

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5. Peoria superintendent to be removed?

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