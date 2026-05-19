Unsafe lane change triggers deadly crash; Valley superintendent faces potential removal l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
From a deadly chain-reaction crash that police say was triggered by an unsafe lane change to a special meeting being held to discuss the potential removal of a Valley school district's superintendent, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 19.
1. Deadly chain-reaction crash
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A man died Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash near 67th Avenue and Utopia Road in Glendale.
2. Family rescued from burning car
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Bystanders spring into action near Carefree Highway and 12th Street, flipping a burning truck on its side to rescue five occupants after a high-speed collision.
3. Mom accused of murder in toddler's death
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The mother of an toddler who was found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room over the weekend has been arrested.
4. Mark Fuhrman dies at 74
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Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who was convicted of lying during testimony at the OJ Simpson murder trial, has died.
5. Peoria superintendent to be removed?
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The vote follows weeks of fallout regarding sexual misconduct allegations against two former Centennial High School teachers and the handling of the situation by administrators.
A look at today's weather
Our below-average highs continue as the Valley will top out near 91 degrees on Tuesday.
Click here for full forecast