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Unsafe lane change triggers deadly crash; Valley superintendent faces potential removal l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 19, 2026 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

From a deadly chain-reaction crash that police say was triggered by an unsafe lane change to a special meeting being held to discuss the potential removal of a Valley school district's superintendent, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 19.

1. Deadly chain-reaction crash

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1 dead, 2 hurt in Glendale chain-reaction crash involving box truck
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1 dead, 2 hurt in Glendale chain-reaction crash involving box truck

A man died Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash near 67th Avenue and Utopia Road in Glendale.

2. Family rescued from burning car

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Arizona fiery crash rescue: 'If they hadn't have done that, they wouldn't be here today'
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Arizona fiery crash rescue: 'If they hadn't have done that, they wouldn't be here today'

Bystanders spring into action near Carefree Highway and 12th Street, flipping a burning truck on its side to rescue five occupants after a high-speed collision.

3. Mom accused of murder in toddler's death

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Mother of toddler found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room arrested, police say
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Mother of toddler found dead inside Flagstaff hotel room arrested, police say

The mother of an toddler who was found dead inside a Flagstaff hotel room over the weekend has been arrested.

4. Mark Fuhrman dies at 74

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Mark Fuhrman, former LA detective at center of OJ Simpson murder trial, dies at 74
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Mark Fuhrman, former LA detective at center of OJ Simpson murder trial, dies at 74

Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who was convicted of lying during testimony at the OJ Simpson murder trial, has died.

5. Peoria superintendent to be removed?

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Peoria school superintendent Ryan LaDouceur faces potential removal in special board meeting
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Peoria school superintendent Ryan LaDouceur faces potential removal in special board meeting

The vote follows weeks of fallout regarding sexual misconduct allegations against two former Centennial High School teachers and the handling of the situation by administrators.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/19/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/19/26

Our below-average highs continue as the Valley will top out near 91 degrees on Tuesday.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews