Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy, milder than normal conditions expected across the state

The Brief The Valley's forecast high for Tuesday is 91 degrees, slightly below the normal of 96°F. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday evening, kicking off a gradual warming trend that will keep temperatures below 100 degrees until potentially Sunday. Another possible storm system could make its way to Arizona by early next week, bringing potential showers.



After a lovely Monday, the forecast continues to bring pleasant conditions to the region.

Today:

The Valley capped at 87 degrees on Monday, and will warm just slightly more on Tuesday. The forecast high is around 91 degrees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures around the state will yet again sit fairly mild compared to normal. There will also be passing clouds around the state Tuesday into Wednesday, especially in southern and eastern Arizona.

The Rest of the Week:

The more mild temperatures are the result of another disturbance passing to the north today through Wednesday. This system will be followed by another, which will pass to our south, around Friday. This pattern continues to slow our warming, which allows for temperatures to remain fairly nice for this time of year.

The forecast high hits 94 on Wednesday and 96 on Thursday in the Valley. Each day will be sunny to mostly sunny. Over the next several days, some light to breezy winds are forecast for the state. Stronger winds will be possible in far eastern Arizona.

By the weekend, the forecast high returns to the upper 90s and low 100s. It will reach 97 Friday, 98 Saturday, and 100 Sunday.

Looking Further Ahead:

A possible additional system may make its way to Arizona by early next week. While too early for a high level of certainty, this could bring low shower/storm chances and moderated temperatures, again.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)