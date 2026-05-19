2026 Election: GOP candidates for corporation commissioner to debate

The Brief Republicans Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers will take part in a debate at 6 p.m. on May 19 for Arizona Corporation Commissioner. The debate is sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. Arizona primary elections will be held on July 21.



A primary election debate between the Republican candidates for the state's corporation commissioner will be held on May 19.

Who's organizing the debate?

Per their website, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

Who's taking part?

The commission's website states that Tuesday night's debate features Republicans Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers.

Dig deeper:

Thompson was elected as chair of the Arizona Corporation in January 2025. According to the commission's website, he has over 25 years of utility, regulatory and public service experience, including serving as a city councilman in Mesa. Thompson is an Air Force veteran, and served in Operation Desert Storm.

Kevin Thompson (Arizona Corporation Commission)

Myers currently serves as the chairman of the Arizona Corporation Commission and was elected in 2022. The commission's website says he was the first commissioner elected from Pinal County and has a background in software engineering, entrepreneurship and regulatory advocacy.

Nick Myers (Arizona Corporation Commission)

Who are the Democratic candidates?

The other side:

According to Ballotpedia.org, Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte are running in the Democratic primary for Arizona Corporation Commission.

A Democratic debate is not listed on the Clean Election's website.

When are the primaries?

What's next:

Primary elections will happen statewide on July 21, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.