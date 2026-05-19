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Seen on TV: May 19

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Updated  May 19, 2026 8:06am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Isabel's Amor

As You Wish

Paper Bag Sandwich Co

Escape Westgate

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews