Seen on TV: May 19

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Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Isabel's Amor

1490 E. Williams Field Rd., #101

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://isabelsamor.com/

As You Wish

9410 W. Hanna Ln., A-109

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

Paper Bag Sandwich Co

1215 E. Missouri Ave., Unit 1

Phoenix, AZ 85014

https://www.instagram.com/paperbagco_/

Escape Westgate

6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite e-108

Glendale, AZ 85305

https://escapewestgate.com/

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