Seen on TV: May 19
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Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Isabel's Amor
- 1490 E. Williams Field Rd., #101
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://isabelsamor.com/
As You Wish
- 9410 W. Hanna Ln., A-109
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://asyouwishpottery.com/
Paper Bag Sandwich Co
- 1215 E. Missouri Ave., Unit 1
- Phoenix, AZ 85014
- https://www.instagram.com/paperbagco_/
Escape Westgate
- 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite e-108
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- https://escapewestgate.com/