Unsheltered community, their pets at the focus of heat-relief efforts

The summer heat is here, and Phoenix organizations are working to help protect pets living out on the streets from the extreme temps.

What they're saying:

This time of year, heat relief kits are essential throughout the Valley, especially for those experiencing homelessness, and that includes their pets.

AZ Blue is working with the Arizona Pet Project and the Arizona Animal Welfare League to pack hundreds of first aid kits and heat relief kits for people living on the streets, along with separate kits for their furry family members.

"This makes a huge difference. Our unsheltered population are under such duress during the summer, and so many of them dedicate the minimal resources they have toward their animals. So being able to provide these pet-related products to help protect the dogs during the summer is such a relief not just for the animals, but their owners as well," said Leanna Taylor of the Arizona Pet Project.

The kits include things like water bowls, cooling jackets, paw balm and booties.

"With the heat in the summer months here, obviously that's a focus for everyone. The ones often overlooked are the animals out there, so we're putting together heat relief kits specifically to make sure we're getting things to families who have dogs to make sure they're hydrated to deal with the summer months," said AZ Blue chief community relations officer, Paul Penzone.

The goal is to keep everyone safe, whether human or canine.

"This makes a tremendous difference. We know, and data shows, that unhoused people with animals, their very first priority is their pet. Their pets are often the only meaningful connection they have, so they'll do whatever it takes to make sure they are happy, healthy and safe," Taylor said.

The kits will be disbursed to those in the community who need help the most.

What you can do:

