UNT staff lawyer resigns over racial slur used while talking about free speech

article

A University of North Texas staff lawyer who was criticized for using the n-word during a panel discussion has resigned.

University President Neal Smatresk said Assistant General Counsel Caitlin Sewell submitted her resignation Friday morning.

“We strongly believe in a culture that embraces, and vehemently defends inclusion. While Ms. Sewell was trying to make a point about First Amendment speech, the references used are never condoned in our community, which prides itself in our diversity and caring nature,” the president said in a statement.

Sewell used the racial slur Thursday night during a panel discussion on “When Hate Comes to Campus.” She was talking about speech that is protected by the First Amendment.

A student in the crowd was recording the discussion for class.

“Gonna say a lot of offensive things in here, because it’s impossible to talk about the First Amendment without saying horrible things. Um, you know, you’re just a dumb n**** and I hate you. That alone, that’s protected speech,” Sewell said.

Advertisement

Students in the audience were shocked and yelled for an explanation as Sewell attempted to apologize.

Part of the exchange was captured on cellphone video.

The UNT president said in the coming weeks, the university will engage in a dialogue with student and campus leaders regarding ways to foster a culture of diversity.

The university is also making counselors available for students and staff on the Denton campus.