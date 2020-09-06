UofArizona reports several false-positive COVID-19 tests among athletes, non-athletes

article

The University of Arizona said on Sept. 6 that some athletes and non-athletes who initially tested positive for COVID-19 ended up having false-positive tests due to an "instrumentation error."

On Sept. 3, the university said its athletics department reported a single-day record for the number of athletes who tested positive for COVID-19, but the university's medical director said additional tests proved only two of the 13 tests were actually positive.

"After further review, Arizona Athletics Director of Medical Services Dr. Stephen Paul said conflicting information prompted a rerun of the test samples. The retest showed that false-positive results were previously reported," the university said in a news release.

More false-positive tests were taken of non-athletes. Out of 12 people who tested positive initially, eight remained positive after further testing.

The university says the false-positives were caused by an instrumentation error and a full audit will be done on testing processes.

"Of course, I am not pleased that we initially reported false-positive tests, but I am proud of the protocols put in place in our testing program that enabled Dr. Paul to uncover this issue," said University of Arizona President Robert Robbins.

Those who had a false-positive test have been notified.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Arizona Athletics samples will be re-collected on Tuesday for retesting. Based on the reconfirmation of results, sports programs, including women's soccer, will resume normal reentry activities on Wednesday," the university news release read.

For more information on how the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, visit this link.