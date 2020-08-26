Expand / Collapse search
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to receive Liberty Medal

Published 
Us
Associated Press
article

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the 2020 DVF Awards on Feb. 19, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF)

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

The Philadelphia center says Ginsburg will be awarded the medal “for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all" in a video tribute in words and music to be broadcast live Sept. 17. Officials say Ginsburg won't be present to receive the award.

The National Constitution Center said Wednesday that the ceremony will be the “pinnacle” of its yearlong effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to sec